Kanye West releases trailer for ‘Jesus Is King’ IMAX film – watch

Kanye West has released a trailer for his IMAX film Jesus Is King, which shares a title with his highly anticipated ninth studio album. It arrives in theatres October 25, and tickets for screenings are now available. Watch the trailer below.

Jesus Is King was directed by Nick Knight. Per its official synopsis, it was filmed in the summer of 2019, and “brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert”. The movie will feature “songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album ‘Jesus Is King’”.

A trailer for Jesus Is King arrived late on Thursday (October 17). The minute-long video zooms into the white space in the center of the Roden Crater, while a performance by West’s Sunday Service choir plays. The trailer ends with the Bible verse Mark 1:15, which reads, “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel’.”

View the trailer on West’s official website, or watch it below:

Late last month, West held one-off screenings of the film in pop-up events titled ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’. The movie will go wide in IMAX theatres on October 25 for one week only. Per Rolling Stone, it will screen in more than 300 IMAX theatres in the United States, and more than 120 theatres worldwide. Tickets are available here.

West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ will reportedly be released on October 25 as well. The record was initially due out September 27, and was then pushed to September 29, but it never arrived, to fans’ consternation and disappointment.

Fans got a sense of what ‘Jesus Is King’ sounded like in listening parties West held alongside the ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ events. Besides Clipse – the long-inactive duo of Pusha T and No Malice – the album also appears to feature smooth jazz artist Kenny G. Young Thug also appears to have recorded a verse for ‘Jesus Is King’, though Thug himself is unsure if it made the record.