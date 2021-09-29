Kanye West removes Chris Brown’s vocals from ‘DONDA’

Kanye West seems to have made multiple changes to his latest album, ‘DONDA’, a month after it was initially released.

As Hypebeast and various Reddit users have pointed out, Chris Brown and KayCyy have had their respective contributions to ‘New Again’ and ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ replaced with West and his Sunday Service Choir. Additionally, West appears to have added bass on ‘Junya’ and changed the mixes of ‘God Breathed’, ‘Come to Life’ and ‘Jail pt 2’.

Earlier this month, Brown called West a “whole hoe” after the rapper allegedly didn’t use Brown’s entire verse on ‘New Again’. Brown also shared the verse in a since-deleted Instagram post.

NME gave ‘DONDA’ a three-star review upon its release in August, writing: “The rapper’s 10th album follows an odyssey of delays and bizarre not-quite-release parties, the result merely punctuated with moments of brilliance.”

West’s changes to ‘DONDA’ follow similar moves he took with his seventh studio LP ‘The Life of Pablo’ in 2016, where he added contributions and samples to tracks following the album’s release.

Recently, the first look at Netflix’s documentary on West, titled jeen-yuhs, was unveiled. The documentary was directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career. An exact release date is yet to be confirmed.