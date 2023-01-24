Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’

Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co.

The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27).

The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted to use the song ‘Kids See Ghosts’, from Kanye’s 2018 album with Kid Cudi under the same pseudonym, during the show.

Advertisement

“But then we tried to clear it and Kanye asked for something like a million dollars – and we had to re-up it every year or something,” Cornish revealed (via Metro).

He added that, aside from the extortionate fee being requested, the rapper’s recent behaviour meant that “maybe that wouldn’t be such a good shout” regardless.

A synopsis for Lockwood & Co reads: “In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.”

Elsewhere, there are reports that Kanye West is planning a trip to Australia with Bianca Censori – the Australian woman and Yeezy employee it’s rumoured he “married” in an unofficial ceremony earlier this month.

Advertisement

Multiple Australian outlets have reported that West is set to visit the country to meet the family of Censori, who is originally from Melbourne.

However, Dvir Abramovich, the chairman of Jewish-Australian community organisation the Anti-Defamation Commission, has called for West to be denied entry into the country due to his stream of antisemitic remarks throughout 2022.

West’s antisemitic remarks drew strong backlash last year, and led to professional consequences such as Adidas ending its long-running Yeezy partnership with the rapper, calling his actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”. Balenciaga severed ties with West, his Yeezy products were removed from Gap stores they were previously stocked in, athletes Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald left his Donda Sports agency, and his Donda Academy closed.