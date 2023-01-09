Kanye West reportedly attends church amidst rumours he’s “missing”

Kanye West has reportedly attended church amidst rumours that he had gone “missing”.

Late last year, the controversial rapper’s former business manager Thomas St. John said he had been unable to find him for weeks to serve him a lawsuit, triggering worry that he was missing.

Now, as reported by HotNewHipHop, an eagle-eyed fan has taken a photo of what appears to be West in a baseball cap and green jacket having a conversation while at church.

The identity of the person in the photo has not yet been confirmed.

Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel #KanyeWest #kanyewest #kanyemissing #kanyewestmissing pic.twitter.com/9jC96j81is — The UFO News (@kredisi_destek) January 8, 2023

Over the last few months, West has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organisations that represent Jewish communities. He later walked out of an interview in which he was challenged over his anti-Semitic sentiments.

He was also recently declared ‘Antisemite Of The Year’ by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism in response to his spate of anti-Semitic comments.

West has had his social media accounts suspended multiple times – his Twitter account was banned three times in less than two months. Most recently, he was suspended from Clubhouse after claiming that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, describing them as “just middlemen”.

He has also lost brand deals with Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap and had his honorary degree from The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago rescinded.

Over the Christmas period, Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi memorabilia reportedly surfaced online, with Vice reporting that some websites have been selling a line of merchandise featuring a version of the ‘Ye 24’ slogan – referencing the rapper running for president in the U.S. 2024 election – that is designed to look like a pair of swastikas.

Other garments have used a logo that West claims to have created which features a swastika inside a Star of David. In fact, the logo is a symbol linked to the Raelian UFO cult.