Kanye West reportedly debuts new album at private listening party in Italy

Kanye West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy last weekend to debut his new album.

No title or release date for the project has been announced, though late last month ‘Jesus Is King 2’ – the rapper’s follow-up to his 2019 gospel album – was leaked online. Sources also told TMZ last week that Ye was working on a new album and completed nearly 10 tracks within that week alone.

The album preview was hosted on Sunday, according to The Sun, and is said to have included a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Advertisement

Footage which appears to show Kanye playing his new music has also emerged, which you can view below.

O HOMEM ESTÁ EMPOLGADO!!! 🔥🐐 Nova prévia do Kanye com o Ty Dolla Sign para o novo álbum 🤌🏽pic.twitter.com/sgvQNGQFYI — Yeezus Brasil (@YeezusBrasil_) October 2, 2023

Music mogul Kanye West is currently in Italy working on his upcoming album, which features a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. In a secluded studio, Kanye was seen deeply engrossed and having fun in his work. CREDIT: Backgrid#backgrid #kanyewest #tydollasign #donda pic.twitter.com/pc6aUKm0Ry — backgridus (@BackgridUS) October 2, 2023

‘Jesus Is King 2’, made in collaboration with Dr. Dre, reportedly features tracks mostly made up of remixes of songs from the first album, along with guest appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Marsha Ambrosius (per HipHopDX).

Among the new tracks are ‘This Is The Glory’ featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, ‘Blood of the Lamb’ with Pusha T, L.A. Monster’ with A$AP Ferg and ‘Our King’ co-featuring Dre and 2 Chainz. There are also a number of new verses from West.

Advertisement

West, who now goes by Ye, first announced ‘Part 2’ back in 2019, sharing that it would be “coming soon”.

It’s not known if Ye is currently without a label due to his spate of controversial comments last year that were criticised as anti-Semitic or his “White Lives Matter” stunt, which drew significant backlash. Back in October 2022, it emerged that West is no longer signed to record label Def Jam.

Earlier this month, West sued an unknown Instagram user for allegedly leaking his music onto the social media platform.

Elsewhere, Cardi B has responded to West calling her an “Illuminati plant” in a clip that is reported to have been leaked from an unreleased 2018 documentary.