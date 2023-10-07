Kanye West reportedly files ‘Yews’ trademark application after antisemitism controversy

Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, reportedly filed several trademark applications for the use of ‘Yews’ earlier this month.

It comes after the musician was condemned for a series of controversial antisemitic remarks last year, something that also resulted in him parting ways with sportswear brand Adidas.

Now, a trademark attorney, Josh Gerben, has claimed that West has made 26 trademark filings though his company Ox Paha Inc. They report that the trademarks include filings across education, music streaming, television, games, clothing and more. A list of all the alleged filings can be found here.

NME has reached out to representatives of West for comment.

Kanye West has filed 26 new trademark applications for: "YEWS" The filings, made on October 2, indicate Kanye seeks to own the "YEWS" trademark for: – Clothing

– Footwear

– Jewelry

– Cosmetics

– Restaurants

– Online gambling

– Amusement park attractions

– A TV series

-… pic.twitter.com/eerfJaAQ0q — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 6, 2023

Last year, Adidas cut ties with West after calling his inflammatory statements “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”. West denied that they were racist remarks at the time.

The German sportswear brand said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Several companies and organisations elsewhere were reported to have cut ties with West, including his lawyer and booking agency. Hollywood production company and financiers, MRC, revealed that it will shelve a “recently completed” documentary about West.

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga also axed its relationship with the star, while a representative for Vogue magazine has confirmed to Page Six that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, plan to work with West moving forwards.

Last week, West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut his new album.