Live Nation have officially confirmed reports that Kanye West will be hosting a second listening event for his much-delayed tenth album, ‘DONDA’, in Atlanta next week.

TMZ reported Yesterday (July 30) that West was planning another event at the city’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for August 5, the night before the album’s official release date. Sources reportedly told the publication that stadium employees have been hired for the event.

TMZ also reported that CAA and Live Nation were putting pressure on West and his production team to make the second ‘DONDA’ event different to the first.

This second listening party has now been confirmed by entertainment group Live Nation, who made the announcement on social media today (July 31). The August 5 event, dubbed Kanye West Presents The DONDA Album Release, will feature creative direction by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, and suggests that the album will be released immediately after.

Tickets go on sale Monday August 2 at 10am ET (3pm BST) and will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @kanyewest Presents The Donda Album Release at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug 5. Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug 2 at 10am ET here: https://t.co/sCW1KsYJKZ pic.twitter.com/ecVUjK3Zdx — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 30, 2021

West’s last listening party saw the rapper perform the new project – which includes a new collaboration with JAY-Z – to a sold-out 42,000-capacity crowd.

The album was slated to be released last Friday (July 23) via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, but in true Kanye fashion, the album did not materialise on said date. A rep has since confirmed that ‘DONDA’ will be now released on August 6.

It emerged last weekend that the rapper had moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish work on the record, and this past week he shared pictures of his humble living quarters.

Meanwhile, a Kanye West fan is selling a bag of what they claim is air from the rapper’s first listening event for ‘DONDA’.

An eBay listing from user imacanon16canz – who has 100 per cent positive feedback – is doing the rounds online as it claims to be selling air from Ye’s listening party. The starting price for the Ziplock bag full of oxygen from the event is $3,330.00.

Elsewhere, the city of Atlanta has officially declared July 22 to be Kanye West Day.