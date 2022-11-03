Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to an ex-employee who alleged he praised Hitler and Nazis

Kanye West reportedly paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he had used antisemitic language in the workplace.

According to documents obtained by NBC, six other people who have worked with the rapper, or seen him in professional settings over the past five years, also claimed they had heard him praise Hitler or talk about conspiracy theories related to Jewish people.

It is reported that three of those individuals are ex-employees or collaborators of Ye, who allege that the artist used antisemitic language on multiple occasions.

The three other people alleged they heard West going on an antisemitic tirade during an interview at TMZ’s headquarters in 2018.

That same interview made headlines last month after ex-TMZ staffer Van Lathan – who’s now the host of the Higher Learning podcast – alleged that Ye praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during the chat in question.

“I’ve already heard him say that [antisemitic] stuff before,” Lathan claimed recently (via The Independent).

“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview.”

The accounts of the individuals who claimed to have witnessed the TMZ incident seem to suggest that West has used such language for years; some instances are said to have occurred long before his recent antisemitic comments online and in interviews.