Kanye West is reportedly set to toast the arrival of his new album ‘DONDA’ with a set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday (July 25).

The long-awaited album is set to be released tomorrow (July 23), and was previewed by the single ‘No Child Left Behind’ as part of a Beats by Dre advertisement starring US athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sources have now told Billboard that Kanye is set to bring his new album to the live stage this weekend. The news comes after the rapper’s long-term collaborator Consequence posted a sketch of Kanye’s reported stage design for his performance at the festival, writing: “DONDA Experience Rolling Loud Miami, FL 07.25.21 Via KW Summer ’21.” The post has now been deleted.

Advertisement

Rolling Loud Miami will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend, and will be headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

New Kanye album Friday 🤯 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 21, 2021

The forthcoming album started gaining buzz again when Ye hosted a surprise listening party in Las Vegas earlier this month. Internet personality Justin LaBoy, who attended the party, wrote on Twitter: “The production is light years ahead of it’s [sic] time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

Ahead of the release of the album, Kanye shared a partial tracklist of the new album. Based on an Instagram post from the rapper, ‘Donda’ will contain at least 15 tracks, including the previously previewed ‘No Child Left Behind’.