Kanye West reveals Adidas is suing him for $250million

Kanye West has claimed that Adidas is suing him for $250million

The sportswear brand’s sponsorship of West came to an end in 2022 shortly after he made anti-Semitic comments on X/Twitter. While the rapper and producer has refused to accept that the term “anti-Semitism” exists because he claims it’s “not factual”, he has since offered something of an “apology” to those whom he’s offended with his comments.

West also recently said that he was “two months from going bankrupt” after Adidas cut ties with him.

Advertisement

Now, he has said that the company is suing him, while also claiming that the brand is allegedly selling fake versions of the YZY footwear line they had been working on together.

“Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas. Not only are they putting out fake colour ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250million [dollars].

“They’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it. They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favourite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

In a separate post, West shared a screenshot of the shoes on the Adidas website. “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me,” he wrote.

“All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.

Advertisement

“As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny.”

NME has approached Adidas for comment.

In other news, West and Ty Dolla $ign released the long-awaited debut collaborative project ‘Vultures 1’ which featured verses from the former’s daughter North West, YG, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, and more. The LP is the first instalment in the ‘Vultures’ trilogy with the other two set to follow on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

The duo previewed the album at an intimate listening party in Italy as well as Miami, Chicago and New York before its release.

Since its release, the record has been surrounded by controversy. Ozzy Osbourne revealed he rejected Ye’s request to sample Black Sabbath’s anti-war song ‘Iron Man’, accusing him of anti-Semitism.

Donna Summer’s estate also said no Ye’s ask to use the singer’s seminal disco hit ‘I Feel Love’. However, when ‘Vultures 1’ was released, the rapper-producer interpolated the song on ‘GOOD (DON’T DIE)’ and it was quickly removed from the album after Summer’s estate complained.