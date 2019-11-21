Front row seats will cost over $600

With the debut of his new show, ‘Nebuchadnezzar’, this weekend, more details have now emerged about Kanye West‘s Christian opera extravaganza.

The show was officially announced earlier this week, after West tweeted an image of the event’s invite. It takes place this Sunday at The Hollywood Bowl.

Now, a press release gives further information about the show’s plot, and describes it as an “innovative performance” that incorporates multiple art forms.

“Nebuchadnezzar is an original opera, based on the biblical story of the Babylonian King from the Book of Daniel,” the press release reads.

“Set in the 6th century BC, the Book of Daniel recounts Nebuchadnezzar’s transition from wicked, imperious, self-declared ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in his faith.

“West conceived of this opera as an expression of his commitment to both his faith and ever-expanding musical palette. Nebuchadnezzar brings together elements from different worlds, including opera, fine art, modern dance, and gospel music, to create an innovative performance structure. West’s sound is the bridge between these artforms.”

The show sees West team up with Vanessa Beecroft, a conceptual performance artist and frequent collaborator with the rapper. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging between $20 and $600.

Meanwhile, West is set to continue his journey into religious music in the form of a sequel to his recent album ‘Jesus Is King’, this time featuring Dr Dre.