Kanye West reveals tracklist for ‘DONDA 2’

Kanye West has appeared to reveal the tracklist for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’.

The rapper and producer, who is now legally known as Ye, is readying the sequel LP to 2021’s ‘DONDA’ for release on Tuesday (February 22). Future is said to be executively producing the record, while Marilyn Manson has also been working on the album.

After announcing overnight that ‘DONDA 2’ will only be available on his Stem Player device, West has now shared what appears to be the tracklist for the record.

Song titles include ‘Security’, ‘Life Me Up’, ‘Broken Road’, ‘Sci Fi’, ‘530’ and ‘Closed For Business’ – you can see the handwritten tracklist in the below Instagram post, which West captioned “like we always do at this time” in reference to his 2007 single ‘Good Life’.

After confirming that ‘DONDA 2’ wouldn’t be available on the major streaming platforms, West wrote on Instagram that “for the first time in a long time, I feel alive”.

He also said that his fans should acquire the Stem Player “to be a part of the revolution”.

“I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in music,” he continued. “I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art.

“Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay-Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me. I run this company 100 per cent, I don’t have to ask for permission.”

West continued: “This is our 2nd generation Stem Player. We have more things we working on. I feel like how I felt in the first episode of the documentary.”

West is set to perform at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Tuesday to celebrate the anticipated arrival of ‘DONDA 2’.