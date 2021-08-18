Kanye West rumoured to be hosting his next ‘DONDA’ listening event in Chicago

Kanye West is rumoured to be hosting another ‘DONDA’ listening event this month, with speculation mounting that this latest event will take place in Chicago.

The rapper and producer has already held two listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his forthcoming album, which has still yet to be released.

West is now rumoured to be planning another ‘DONDA’ event, with one fan, who claims to work in security at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, writing on Twitter about a “major concert event” that is reportedly set to take place at the stadium on August 26.

“I work for security at Soldier Field, and we recently had an event added under ‘major concert event,’ and I’m very confident that it’s for Kanye’s listening party,” the fan tweeted. “If it’s true, then Kanye will be performing in Chicago at Soldier Field on the 26th.”

I work for security at soldier field and we recently had an event added under “major concert event” and I’m very confident that it’s for Kanye’s listening party. If it’s true, then Kanye will be performing in Chicago at soldier field on the 26th⭐️🤞🏽 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/UgeOFiRIuX — Y Z Z Y ©️ (@ALLOVEFROMYE) August 17, 2021

Andrew Barber of the Chicago-based hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive also tweeted last night (August 17) about the potential “‘DONDA’ listening party” in Chicago as West’s fans on social media began to speculate further about the event.

Donda listening party in Chicago 👀 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) August 17, 2021

The next listening party for Kanye West’ ‘Donda’, will be taking place next week in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/uaHleetKEm — OnThinIce (@OnnThinlce) August 17, 2021

Neither West or his team have confirmed or commented on the rumours about a ‘DONDA’ event in Chicago. NME has reached out to West’s representatives for further comment.

Earlier this month West’s collaborator KayCyy sparked rumours about a new ‘DONDA’ venue after tweeting “we moving to another stadium”, before then subsequently claiming that his Twitter account had been hacked.

“You hackers gotta stop,” KayCyy wrote. “4 of my tweets were hacks … I will not be on Twitter anymore for the rest of the week.

West’s second Atlanta listening event earlier this month was Apple Music’s biggest ever livestream, with the broadcast attracting over 5.4 million viewers on the streaming service.