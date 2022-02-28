Kanye West says claims he harassed Kim Kardashian on social media are “double hearsay”

Kanye West has told a court that claims he harassed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on social media are “double hearsay”.

Last week (February 23), Kardashian asked a court to fast-track the pair’s divorce due to a pre-agreed prenup. She told the court (via Rolling Stone): “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kardashian then referenced recent (and since-deleted) social media posts from Kanye, including one in which he took aim at Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson and told his fans to “look at this dickhead”.

She told the court: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

In court on Friday (February 25), Kanye said, in a statement via his lawyer, that “Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation”.

“The social media posts are not attached to the declaration,” the statement continued, before the allegation was dubbed “double hearsay”.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” West’s lawyer continued.

Going on to seemingly challenge the pair’s prenup, which Kardashian claimed was previously agreed in full, the statement added: “California premarital agreements entered on or after January 1, 2002, are presumptively invalid.

“The presumption of invalidity exists until rebutted at trial or the parties ratify the agreement. We are in the early stages of the case so no ratification has occurred.”

A new hearing is set for Wednesday this week (March 2).

Earlier this month (February 15) Kanye said that he was “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for recent comments regarding his estranged wife.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote on Instagram referencing a spate of all-caps posts.

He added: “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”

Kardashian filed for divorce at the start of 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage to West, with sources calling the split “amicable”.

Earlier this month, though, Kardashian criticised Kanye‘s “constant attacks” on her after the pair had a public disagreement about daughter North’s TikTok account.