Kanye West has said that he will make his long-awaited debut guest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week.

The rapper, producer and unlikely US presidential candidate has been angling for a guest spot on the hugely popular show for some time. Last week West tweeted that he “would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week. I have my team trying to get your number Joe. I’m in Calabasas. Let’s do this my friend”.

Posting again on Twitter on Saturday (October 17), West appeared to confirm that he will be making an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this Friday (October 23).

Sharing two screenshots of a FaceTime call he had been on with Rogan, West wrote: “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.”

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

Neither Rogan or the social media accounts behind The Joe Rogan Experience have commented on or confirmed West’s upcoming appearance as of yet.

West released his latest track ‘Nah Nah Nah’ last Friday (October 16). Last night (October 18) the rapper shared DaBaby’s verse from the new song, although it is currently unclear whether it will be released as an official collaboration.

West also responded over the weekend to being mentioned in a Saturday Night Live sketch by guest host Issa Rae, with West accusing SNL of “using Black people to hold other Black people back”.