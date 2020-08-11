Kanye West says he “misses” Jay-Z: “Real talk”

Kanye West has admitted on Twitter that he “miss[es] my bro” Jay-Z.

The two artists’ relationship has become strained in recent years, dashing fan hopes that they might one day release a follow-up to their joint 2011 album ‘Watch The Throne’.

That album celebrated its nine-year anniversary on Saturday (August 8), and West appeared to be caught up in reminiscing about his days of working with Jay-Z after retweeting a fan account which re-posted a video of the pair performing ‘Otis’ at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya https://t.co/gDbiKLz4WE — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 9, 2020

Advertisement

Posting a screenshot from that 2011 performance, West tweeted: “Miss my bro … real talk.”

Miss my bro … real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

West and Jay-Z last appeared in public together at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘50th Birthday Bash’ in LA back in December. The appearance followed the reported settling of a legal feud between the two over the streaming service Tidal.

Jay-Z later went on to name West’s ‘Follow God’ as one of his favourite songs of 2019.

Advertisement

Last month, West said that he wanted Jay-Z to be his vice-presidential running mate during his unlikely US presidential campaign.

Asked if he had spoken to Jay-Z about his plans, West replied: “Man, you know I ain’t talked to my brother in thousands, or like, nine years or something like that. And the fact we ain’t talked in so long, that’s how you know we’re real brothers. Because unfaithful ones can be mad at you and still pull up cos they getting the cheque.”