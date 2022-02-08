Kanye West says he wants Drake to narrate new ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ documentary

Kanye West has said that he wants Drake to narrate his upcoming Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs.

The three-part series will present an “intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

Directed by Ye collaborators Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the first “act” of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is due to land on Netflix on February 16. A new trailer was released last week.

As Hot New Hip Hop reports, the ‘DONDA’ rapper took to social media yesterday (February 7) to post a screenshot of a text conversation seemingly regarding Jeen-Yuhs. Replying to an unknown person, West wrote: “I need Drake to do the narration.”

In the caption to the image, he added: “DRAKE WANNA NARRATE THE DOCUMENTARY.” A screenshot obtained by The Shade Room shows that the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ star had ‘liked’ the Instagram post before Ye later deleted it from his profile.

You can see the photo below.

With Jeen-Yuhs scheduled to arrive on Netflix in just over a week, this latest development could point towards a potential delay of its release.

It comes after West’s previous plea to be given the “final edit and approval” of the documentary was rejected by its directors Simmons and Ozah.

“Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control, because you don’t want to lose your creative control,” Simmons explained.

Ozah added: “If Kanye wasn’t as polarising of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc. This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

Kanye West and Drake ended their longstanding feud last November, before performing on stage together in Los Angeles the following month.