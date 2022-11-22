Kanye West says he’s selling Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20

Kanye West has said he plans to sell Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20 (£16.85) after each of the companies cut ties with him.

Last month it was revealed that Balenciaga would no longer be working with the rapper following his antisemitic comments, with news emerging shortly after that Adidas had also ended its partnership with West. Gap then announced it was taking “immediate steps” to remove all Yeezy products from their stores, which followed the formal termination of their partnership in September.

Now, in a new video published by celebrity news site X17, Ye can be seen giving a tour of his warehouse which shows employees working behind sowing machines with clothes spread out across the floor.

Some of the pieces are labelled with ‘Ye24’, to mark his plans to run for president again in 2024.

He explains: “So what we do here is, I’ve cut up 100 hoodies. From Yeezy, from Balenciaga, from stuff we did with Gap, from stuff we did with Adidas, and everything we do is gonna cost $20,” West said. “We need to make sure that everyone can receive the same level of cuts, the same level of food, same level of water and the same level of education, the curriculum”.

You can watch the full clip below.

Also in the video is alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos, who he has enlisted to assist with his 2024 presidential campaign. “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” Ye says.

“Is that an announcement?” Yiannopoulos asks, to which Ye responds: “I guess it is. Thanks, I accept.”

At the end of the video, the rapper says: “As a species we need to update together. Everything’s been so divisive. Think about when they say ‘diversity’, people look at that like it’s a good thing, but we’re the United States of America. We’re a universe, we’re a university, we’re a republic.”

West has faced a wave of backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism, claiming that it’s “not factual”. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram, but has since returned to the platforms, posting to Twitter on the weekend: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Elon Musk, who recently took over the platform and has been making a series of drastic changes in recent weeks, said that he spoke to the rapper about his conduct, tweeting: “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”