Kanye West says paparazzi should share profits from photos with artists

Kanye West says he believes that paparazzi should share the profits they make from photos with the artists being photographed.

New footage has emerged of Ye being confronted by paparazzi as he arrived at Miami International Airport this weekend (January 22).

“Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay,” he told the photographers. “Imma change that. I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided

“You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”

He added: “We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing. That’s why it feels vulture-like. Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect as a man ’cause if we can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.

“I’m gonna make sure we get our rights. We’re very important. We’re real people, also.”

Watch the footage below.

JUST IN: Kanye West says he should get a percentage of what the Paparazzi makes for using his image‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/Bid2qhkcqp — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 23, 2022

Over the years, Kanye has had plenty of run-ins with the paparazzi. In 2013, he was charged with battery and attempted grand theft following a scuffle with a photographer in 2013.

Video footage of the rapper lashing out at a photographer after he was snapped banging his head on a street sign surfaced online, with West ranting: “Don’t take another fucking photo man. Don’t take another fucking man. Don’t take no photos. Stop it. All of you motherfuckers stop it.”

Two years prior, West was sued by a photographer, who claims he was assaulted by the rapper in New York in 2008.

Michael Vasquez alleged that West and his security team “assaulted, battered, beat and threatened” him at Guastavino’s restaurant.

This month, West was also reportedly named as a suspect in the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into a recent battery report.

According to Variety, LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes said the alleged incident took place outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club in downtown LA, in the early hours of January 13, around 3am.

Fox 11 broke the news earlier in the day, with sources saying a fan was allegedly struck by West after a heated exchange.