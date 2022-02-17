Kanye West sends “love you” message to Kid Cudi amid Pete Davidson beef

Kanye West has seemingly extended an olive branch to Kid Cudi.

The since-deleted Instagram post seen by Complex, which was a screenshot of a message from Cudi in which he asked for help to “keep my mind sane” amid the tension over SNL host Pete Davidson, Ye showed support by writing “Love you family” above. It’s not clear why the rapper has now removed it.

Last week, Ye said his collaborator (whom he released a 2018 album with under Kids See Ghosts) would not appear on ‘Donda 2’ due to his friendship Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

West posted a handwritten note to Instagram last Saturday (February 12), sharing the news with his fans. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” it read. “You know who” appeared to refer to Davidson.

Cudi responded to Ye on Twitter, saying that the pair had “talked weeks ago about this”. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

In a further Instagram post, West re-shared a photo of himself, Cudi, Davidson and actor Timothée Chalamet at a 2019 dinner party but with Davidson’s face is crossed out.

He wrote in the caption: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Kudi’s recent comments about the feud read: “God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with you and I love you.”

Meanwhile, West has said that he is “working on his communication”, and “takes accountability” for remarks regarding Kardashian.

The rapper has been particularly active on his Instagram account over the past week, taking aim at Kardashian’s new boyfriend and telling his fans to “look at this dickhead”.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote in a message on Tuesday (February 15), referencing a spate of all-caps posts.

Elsewhere, Ye has shared details of a new performance in Miami for his forthcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’ on the album’s prospective release date of February 22.