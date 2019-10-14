Kanye West reportedly set to release ‘Jesus Is King’ later this month

He's been "making it better for y'all."

Kanye West is reportedly set to finally release ‘Jesus Is King’ later this month, after a string of delays.

The follow-up to ‘Ye’ failed to arrive in September, despite the rapper sharing a tracklist and previewing the record at his ongoing Sunday Sessions.

However, Forbes now reports that the album will arrive on October 25, as Kanye revealed at the Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience event, which was hosted at the George Washington University this weekend.

He reportedly told the audience that the album was delayed because he was “making it better for y’all.”

Although the date is yet to be officially confirmed, it seems surprisingly plausible – it coincides with the release of West’s IMAX film, also titled Jesus Is King, which will bring his Sunday Service to cinemagoers.

This comes after Kenny G said he’s set to feature on the record, after he performed in West and Kim Kardashian’s house earlier this year to mark Valentine’s Day.

He told GQ: “That was the day that I met Kanye. And he just could not have been nicer. It was super fun. And it was a great vibe doing that performance in their house. After that, he asked me if I want to come over to see his studio. So I said, ‘Cool’. So I went with him. And he started playing me some tracks. And as he was playing the tracks, I did not hesitate to say what I thought about the tracks.

“And I suggested on a particular track, ‘You know, I think if my saxophone was on there it would sound really good’. And he said, ‘Cool’. And he pulled out the microphone, and I started playing on it.”

The record was meant to be released on September 27 but did not arrive. West’s wife Kim Kardashian West then said it would be released on September 29, however that day passed without an album too.