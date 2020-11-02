Kanye West sets post-election ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ appearance

Kanye West has been confirmed as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the day after the US election.

The presidential election will take place tomorrow (November 3), with Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump in the running to take office for the next four years.

West is also running for president, but will only be able to enter the White House if a substantial amount of voters select him as a write-in candidate. His name was removed from the ballot in several states for missing deadlines and submitting fraudulent signatures.

His name will, however, appear on the ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

While further details of his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (November 4) have not been confirmed, it seems likely the host will discuss the election with the rapper. The show will be broadcast on ABC in the US at 11:35pm ET (4:35am GMT).

Last week (October 30), the star took out a two-page advert in the New York Times in which he looked to a “better America”.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you,” he wrote in the open letter. “We still believe in you.” In his imagined future, the rapper added “we will H.E.A.L.” and “hold everyone accountable to love”.

West also shared another campaign ad last week (October 28) with the caption “We will heal”. In the accompanying video, featuring footage from his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he said: “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. It was something that God put on my heart back in 2015.”