Kanye West shares behind the scenes glimpse of ‘Jesus Is King’ film

The film, and his new album, are due next week

Kanye West has shared a new behind the scenes video ahead of the release of his new ‘Jesus Is King’ film – watch it below.

The film will screen for one week only from October 25, and tickets are on sale now.

The new video sees Kanye behind the camera for the film, and comes along with a handful of Bible verses.

Directed by Nick Knight, Jesus Is King, according to a synopsis, “brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert”.

It’s set to feature 13 songs “arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album ‘Jesus Is King’”.

‘Jesus Is King’ the album is reportedly set to arrive later this month to coincide with the release of the film. It missed its original deadline of a September release, with Kanye saying that he was “making it better for y’all.”

The record was initially due to be released on September 27, and was then pushed back to September 29, but still never arrived. Fans then showed their disappointment.

The album reportedly features smooth jazz artist Kenny G. Young Thug also appears to have recorded a verse for ‘Jesus Is King’, though is unsure whether it will end up appearing on the record.