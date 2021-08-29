Kanye West has shared text message screengrabs via social media that appear to explain the latest delays to the release of his new album ‘DONDA’.

Posted on Instagram this morning (August 29), the exchange begins with Kanye’s manager Bu Thiam informing the rapper that DaBaby’s manager isn’t giving clearance for ‘Jail’ to be included – one of the songs rumoured to appear on ‘DONDA’ which features a verse from the ‘Can’t Stop’ artist.

Thiam added that “we won’t be able to Upload unless we take him off,” seemingly confirming that, contrary to reports earlier this weekend, the album has not yet been sent to streaming services.

In response to the news, and being informed that neither DaBaby nor his manager were answering their phone, Ye replied that he was “not taking my brother off [the album]” and that “He [DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public”.

“So the album is not coming out,” the rapper continued, with the pair discussing their next steps. At the end Kanye asserts that “God gotta bigger plan” for the situation. “A plan that can’t be stopped!!” Thiam replied. See both Instagram posts below.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s childhood home in Chicago has reportedly been ‘vandalised’ by Drake fans as the rivalry between the two artists rolls on.

As Uproxx reported today, three signs appeared on the steps leading up to West’s childhood home. One sign promotes Drake’s forthcoming album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, while another attacks Justin LaBoy, the media personality who has been promoting West’s forthcoming album, ‘Donda’.

The final sign, “45 44 Burnt Out”, references a recent collaboration between Drake and Trippie Redd, ‘Betrayal’, where Drake seemingly takes a swipe at West.