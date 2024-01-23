Kanye West shares dramatic ‘Vultures’ trailer and release dates for three volumes of new music

Kanye West has shared a dramatic trailer for his new three-volume ‘Vultures’ albums and announced their respective release dates.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, has confirmed that the long-delayed collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign will begin its rollout on February 9 with the first volume.

The second two volumes will then be available on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

The newly released trailer, directed by Jon Rafman, includes eerie clips stitched together of fire and destruction, cult-like figures and ominous animals.

It’s soundtrack by a reworked version of his previously released title track, his first new song since a month-long storm of controversy relating to anti-Semitism allegations.

You can watch the new trailer here.

The news confirms previous reports that ‘Vultures’ would indeed be released on February 9, though at the time it appeared to be a standalone release rather than a trio of volumes.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign had been teasing their new album for some months, after news first circulated in August 2023 that West would be releasing new music “imminently”.

After numerous delays to the project, recent reports suggested that the LP would be dropping some time at the end of January, before it was delayed further.

It appears the artists are also sticking to the controversial album art (per images shared by Yeezy’s head of design today) which features typography that has similarities to the font used by black metal band Burzum, whose frontman Varg Vikernes is a convicted murderer and has been known to hold neo-Nazi and far right views.

The artwork itself is a painting by landscape artist Caspar David Friedrich whose work was used to promote Nazi ideology.

Last month, West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s hosted a Las Vegas rave event to celebrate the release, but was shut down by the authorities.

Ty Dolla $ign previously announced a “multi stadium listening event” for the joint album in October, but it ended up getting cancelled over safety concerns before it was even announced.