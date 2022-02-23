Kanye West shares four tracks from ‘DONDA 2’ on his Stem Player device

Kanye West has shared four tracks from ‘Donda 2’ via his own Stem Player.

The rapper and producer, now legally known as Ye, has uploaded four tracks – ‘Security’, ‘Pablo’, ‘Open Road’ and ‘We Did It Kid’.

Writing in a tweet which has since been deleted, West wrote: “Thank you producers, first four Donda 2 tracks live, Security’, ‘Pablo’, ‘Open Road’ and ‘We Did It Kid’.”

He gave no indication as to when any further tracks will be released from the record.

It comes after West held a listening party for his forthcoming new album and a live event in Miami, last night.

Fans were played around 45 minutes of music, including both previously-unreleased tracks such as ‘Flowers’ and recent collaborations like ‘Eazy’ with The Game along with Pusha T‘s latest single ‘Diet Coke’, with Pusha appearing onstage alongside Ye as it played.

Other unreleased tracks West played featured the likes of Migos and Jack Harlow, both of whom also appeared beside Ye as their respective contributions played.

Following an appearance from Ye’s Sunday Service Choir, the event moved to a live performance, with the him performing multiple songs from ‘Donda’ – including ‘Hurricane’, ‘Off the Grid’ (featuring Fivio Foreign and Playboy Carti) and ‘Jail 2’.

For the latter, Ye was joined by the track’s controversial featured artists: Marilyn Manson, who is facing multiple allegations and lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, which he has denied, and DaBaby, who faced backlash last year after making homophobic comments during a festival appearance.

Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys also appeared alongside West to perform their recent collaboration, ‘City Of Gods’.

Kanye revealed late last week that ‘Donda 2’ would only be available to listen to on his Stem Player device.

Over the weekend, he said he had made over $2.2million (£1.6m) in Stem Player sales in the 24 hours following his announcement it would be the only way to listen to ‘Donda 2’.

“I walked away from Apple right after having the most number 1’s in Apple history. Song Writers have been really hurt by streaming platforms,” West said of his decision to release ‘Donda 2’ exclusively through his Stem Player in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Some say I’m the only one who can make this change. So as the leading innovator in music of the past 20 years. I’m putting my own work on the line to change it. I’ve already won by not being afraid to move. Now we’re winning because there are true supporters that have invested their hard earned money in my vision of freedom.”