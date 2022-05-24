Kanye West shares his redesign of McDonald’s packaging for new collaboration

Kanye West has returned to Instagram to post a redesign that he’s worked on for what appears to be a new collaboration with McDonald’s.

The rapper has collaborated with Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the redesign of a burger box, seemingly previewing the first of several reimaginings for the global fast food chain. He teased the work via his Instagram Stories hours before the post yesterday (May 23) with the line, “Next week it’s the fries”, beneath a photo of the redesign.

Ye was barred from accessing Instagram for 24 hours in March, with a Meta representative claiming at the time that the rapper’s recent posts had violated policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Per TMZ, the suspension came after West posted an image of the Google search page for Trevor Noah, who’d commented on West’s treatment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the March 15 episode of The Daily Show, alongside a caption containing racial slurs. That post was later deleted, and Ye had since wiped his entire Instagram grid.

There is no information yet about when the McDonald’s redesign will launch or whether it’s a permanent or limited edition change. It’s also not known at this stage if the collaboration between Ye and the fast food chain will extend beyond the burger box.

In other news, West recently shared a new video for his track ‘Life Of The Party’ in honour of Mother’s Day, lifted from the deluxe edition of his latest album ‘DONDA’.

While the original album cut is a collaboration with André 3000, the new video doesn’t contain André’s verse and has a much shorter run time. The clip features Ye’s childhood photos, with the rapper’s clothing edited as items from his forthcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection. Check it out here.