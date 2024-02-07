Kanye West shares potential cities for UK, US and world ‘Vultures’ tour with Ty Dolla $ign

Kanye West has shared the potential cities he’ll visit as part of his ‘Vultures’ world tour with Ty Dolla $ign.

The first volume of the two rappers’ long-delayed collaborative project is due to arrive this Friday (February 9) ahead of two further instalments on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

Taking to Instagram Stories last night (February 6), West shared a screenshot of a text message exchange that revealed a possible tour schedule. The list included arena dates in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other locations throughout this summer.

Additionally, the work-in-progress itinerary featured huge gigs in Spain and Egypt ahead of four consecutive nights at The O2 in London this September. Further performances were listed for Dubai, Nairobi and Lagos.

The document concluded with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Tokyo – all of which were slated for early 2025.

Later, Ye posted a screenshot that showed he would be looking into some “iconic international venue options” such as the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (home of the Christ the Redeemer statue), the Great Wall Of China, and the Pyramids Of Giza.

Another upload contained email correspondence from someone expressing interest in “discussing shows” that could be staged in “sports arenas and stadiums”. Check out the screenshot below.

A recent ‘Vultures’ trailer, directed by Jon Rafman, included eerie clips stitched together of fire and destruction, cult-like figures and ominous animals. The dramatic clip was soundtracked by a reworked version of West’s previously released title track.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign had been teasing their collaborative record for some months, after news first circulated in August 2023 that West would be releasing new music “imminently”.

After numerous delays to the project, reports suggested that the LP would be dropping sometime at the end of January 2024, before it was postponed further.

Last December saw the two rappers preview various tracks from ‘Vultures’ at a listening party in Miami, Florida. West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’ rave in Las Vegas, Nevada was subsequently shut down by the authorities.

In other news, footage recently emerged of Kanye West snatching a photographer’s phone after she asked him if he was “controlling” his wife Biana Censori.