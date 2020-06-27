Kanye West shares ‘Spaceship’ video 16 years after song’s release

Kanye West has shared the video for his track ‘Spaceship’, 16 years after the song was initially released.

It marks the first time the video has been officially released, after having leaked online years ago.

“UNRELEASED SPACESHIP VIDEO WITH GLC AND CONS,” West tweeted yesterday (June 26), referring to the guest appearances by GLC and Consequence. “THIS IS WHAT WE DREAMED OF BACK THEN.”

UNRELEASED SPACESHIP VIDEO WITH GLC AND CONS THIS IS WHAT WE DREAMED OF BACK THENhttps://t.co/Zdywsuyuld#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 27, 2020

‘Spaceship’ featured on West’s debut album ‘The College Dropout’ in 2004. It featured a line referring to the rapper’s time working at Gap when he was a teenager, in which the star rapped: “Let’s go back/Back to the Gap/Look at my cheque/Wasn’t no scratch.”

The video also sees West working in a clothes store. Watch it below now.

The video arrives following the announcement of West’s new partnership with Gap. He will team up with the fashion chain to make a new accessible clothing line with his Yeezy brand. Yeezy Gap will be introduced in the first half of 2021.

Gap, which has suffered the closure of more than 100 North American stores in the last few years, has reportedly agreed to a 10-year deal, with the option to renew after five years. They are reportedly hoping the new collaboration will be generating $1 billion (£811m) in annual sales.

The announcement follows West revealing his plans to launch his own wellness and lifestyle products. He has filed a trademark for Yeezy Beauty, including makeup, fake eyelashes, face masks, moisturisers, nail polishes, body oils, bath gels and shaving creams.