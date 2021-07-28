Kanye West shows off humble living quarters at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has shown off his humble living quarters at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is finishing work on new album ‘Donda’.

It emerged last weekend that the rapper has hunkered down at the stadium to finish work on the record, despite hosting a public playback of his 10th album there last week.

The 42,000-person event saw West air tracks featuring Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke, among others.

According to TMZ, Kanye has constructed a studio space and living quarters, and has even brought in a private chef to prepare his meals.

Showing off his new temporary home on Instagram, Kanye shared a photo of a simple bed located in what appears to be a simple locker room, alongside a suitcase containing his belongings.

A separate photo shared by HotNewHipHop also confirmed that he has indeed created a studio within the stadium.

On Saturday (July 24), Kanye was also spotted wandering around the stadium during an Atlanta United football match versus Columbus Crew, which he documented on his Instagram.

It has since been confirmed that ‘DONDA’ will arrive next month.

Speaking to Pitchfork, a rep for the star said ‘DONDA’ will now be released on August 6 after being expected to land last Friday (July 23).

The August 6 release date was previously tweeted out by media personality Justin Laboy and West collaborator Malik Yusef, both of whom attended the ‘DONDA’ listening party last week.