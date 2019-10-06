Kanye West slams social media, performs ‘Jesus Walks’ and backs Trump as Sunday Service comes to Salt Lake City

Yet 'Jesus Is King' still hasn't arrived

Kanye West brought a Saturday edition of his Sunday Service event to Salt Lake City yesterday (October 5), and took the opportunity to slam social media.

The rapper was supposed to drop his new album ‘Jesus Is King’ last Sunday (September 29), but as of yet it still hasn’t arrived.

After a series of ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ events in Detroit, New York and more, where the rapper played the album in full for fans, he’s gone back to hosting Sunday Service.

At the Salt Lake City event, which was reportedly attended by between 7,000 and 10,000 fans, Kanye reaffirmed his support for the Republican Party and President Trump, talking about how they were the party to abolish slavery.

“I ain’t never made a decision only based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery,” Kanye said. Watch footage below.

He then went on to discuss the ills of social media, saying: “Do not read comments on the Internet. These people don’t know you like that. Social media is designed to make you think slower. … They want to slow you down and control you.”

Lastly, Kanye discussed criminal justice reform, touching on how “there’s one in three African-Americans in jail in this country.” He then played a version of ‘Jesus Walks’, which you can watch below.

‘Jesus Is King’ was originally destined to arrive on September 27, before his wife Kim Kardashian West revealed that he was “dropping the album Sunday,” with just “a few final tweaks to mixes.

The ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ featured a screening of a film that is called Jesus Is Lord, followed by a playback of the album. According to Kim’s Instagram story, the film will be showing in iMAX cinemas in October.