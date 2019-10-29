The new clip also sees Kanye discussing his previous mental health battles.

Kanye West has finally teamed up with James Corden for his long-running Carpool Karaoke series – but with one key difference.

Days after Kanye dropped ‘Jesus Is King‘, Corden headed into the air with the rap icon for ‘Airpool Karaoke’, which saw the pair performing Kanye’s hits on-board a flight to Los Angeles, flanked by his entire Sunday Service choir.

But things took a serious turn when Kanye discussed how his mental breakdown in 2016 prompted his decision to become increasingly spiritual.

“When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote ‘start a church in Calabasas’,” Kanye explained.

“It was something I had a feeling I needed to do that God put on my heart. Now, he keeps on taking me to new levels and taking us to new levels that we didn’t imagine before.

“God’s always had a plan for me and he wanted to use me, but I think he wanted me to suffer more and people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all the human experiences.

“So now, when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience. If it was just, ‘we grew up with this guy and he’s a superstar’, it’s less compelling than this guy who had a mental breakdown and this guy who was in debt.”

After discussing his struggles, the choir then went straight into Kanye’s 2004 hit ‘Jesus Walks’ – with the rapper delivering the verses from the comfort of his airline seat.

Later in the clip, Kanye also discusses the reality of family life with wife Kim Kardashian and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“I don’t like going out at night time. I like being at home with my family as much as possible. We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then put the kids to bed and then we go to bed. Then my wife watches Dateline. I read the bible.”

He added that he plans to have three more children with his wife – bringing their brood to a total of seven.

Meanwhile, NME described ‘Jesus Is King’ as a “jubilant gospel collection”. In a four-star review, Jordan Bassett wrote: “Like many great rock stars before him, Kanye West has cranked up God’s jukebox. ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks his trademark goofball sense of humour, but that’s partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”

Kanye has also confirmed he plans to take the record on the road “straight away”.