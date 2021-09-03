Kanye West spams Drake’s hometown of Toronto with huge ‘DONDA’ billboards

Kanye West spammed Drake‘s hometown of Toronto earlier this week with huge billboards advertising his new album ‘DONDA’.

Last month, the pair reignited their on-and-off feud – which itself dates back to 2009 – when Drake took shots at West and Pusha T on ‘Betrayal’, a new collaboration with Trippie Redd.

West appeared to respond by calling Drake out in a group text, writing: “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” West then later leaked the rapper’s home address in an Instagram post, before quickly deleting it.

The latest development has seen West ramp up the promotion for his new album by flooding Downtown Toronto with ‘DONDA’ billboards. In the images seen below, West’s billboards both outnumber and tower over the billboards Drake purchased to promote his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’, which arrived earlier today (September 3).

Kanye West bought out hella billboards for DONDA right next to CLB billboards in Toronto… pic.twitter.com/99xlgNzoH7 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 2, 2021

A major label artist buying up billboard space to promote their new album isn’t anything new, but in the case of Kanye West and Drake because of their ongoing ongoing feud, every move seems to carry a little more weight.

Days before the release ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake announced some of the guests on the album via a series of billboards put up in the cities of each artist.

The billboard in Atlanta announced “Slime, Pluto, Savage and Baby are on CLB”, referring to the city’s rappers Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby. An Instagram post by 21 Savage capturing the billboard in the wild reaffirmed his involvement.

Likewise, another billboard in Chicago teased Lil Durk, who appears on the single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, which was released August 2020. Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign were referenced on the California billboard, while New York’s Times Square version told them “Hey New York, the GOAT is on CLB.” Standing for ‘Greatest Of All Time’, “GOAT” referred to JAY-Z.

Other recent developments in the pair’s feud include West taking offence at Drake asking whether he would ever make “secular” music again, Drake making a quip about West’s choice of release dates on his Future collab ‘Life Is Good’, and West demanding an apology from Drake last September.