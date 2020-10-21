Kanye West spent $3 million of his own money on his presidential campaign last month

Kanye West‘s beleaguered presidential campaign has suffered another blow after it was revealed that he spent $3 million (£2.27 million) of his own money on his White House run last month, while raising just $2782 (£2130).

That’s according to Federal Election Commission reports seen by NY Mag‘s Ben Jacobs, who revealed the campaign spend on Twitter.

He elaborated: “Of the money Kanye West’s presidential campaign raised, $1582 came in unitemised contributions of under $200. He received two itemised contributions, one of $1000 and a second of $200.”

Advertisement

Jacobs went on to confirm that the rapper “has now spent $9.75 million on his campaign and has another $540,000 in debt as well.”

Seemingly unfazed by his narrow chances of victory, it’s also been revealed that Kanye pumped a further $2 million into his campaign earlier this week.

In total, Jacobs confirmed that Kanye has loaned nearly $10 million to his campaign and given it over $2 million in contributions — while raising just $17,635 from donors.

Kanye West has now put in nearly $12 million to his presidential campaign with an overnight contribution after his FEC report dropped. West has loaned his campaign $9.76 million and contributed $2.11 million to it. His campaign has raised $17,635 from donors. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 20, 2020

The huge spending reveal comes after Kanye celebrated what appeared to be early gains in the US state of Kentucky, before it was clarified that the early election results he shared online were invalid.

The rapper and producer is running for president in next month’s election, but is only named on the ballot in 11 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont — meaning that it is virtually impossible for him to win the race for the White House on November 3.

Advertisement

Despite his setbacks, West shared his first official campaign video for his unlikely bid for the US presidency earlier this month, during which he said that “by turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be”.