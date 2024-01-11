Kanye West sued for allegedly punching autograph hunter

Kanye West is being sued for assault and battery by an autograph hunter he allegedly punched outside a nightclub.

Court documents obtained by TMZ allege that the rapper got into a confrontation with the man outside the Soho House, a members only club in downtown Los Angeles, in January 2022.

The man claims that West shouted, “I’m going to make a fucking example of you”, before striking him violently.

The documents suggest that the man asked West to apologise, to which the rapper replied, “Apology for what?”, before allegedly hitting the man several more times, “severely injuring him”.

The man is suing for assault and battery and says he has also endured emotional distress and is suing for damages. The man’s wife is also suing West for loss of consortium.

At the time of the alleged incident, West was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with an altercation, but no charges were filed.

Less than a week later, West gave an interview with Hollywood Unlocked about the investigation, in which he stated: “I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio, and this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘’What you gonna do? And see that?’”

“Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying?”

In other Kanye news, it is expected that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign‘s collaborative album ‘Vultures’ will be released at some point this month, after a series of delays and missed release dates. Their representatives’ stated in December that the record would drop tomorrow (January 12).

At the end of December, West baffled fans by sharing a photo of himself wearing a retro Portsmouth FC goalkeeper shirt from the 1996-97 season.

Also last month, the rapper apologised to the Jewish community for his previous antisemitic comments.

He was first accused of antisemitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which resulted in the suspension of his accounts on both social media sites.

West shared a post written in Hebrew, which when translated into English read: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting greater unity.”