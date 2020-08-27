Kanye West is suing Ohio’s election chief in bid to secure a place on the presidential ballot

Kanye West is allegedly suing Ohio election chief Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose in a bid to secure his place on the ballot for the US presidential election.

It comes after the rapper’s 2020 presidential campaign, under the banner of The Birthday Party, earlier failed to secure his place in Wyoming, his adopted home state, after missing the deadline to submit signatures.

However, he did recently secure a spot in the swing state of Minnesota and Tennessee – having previously secured his space in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

He was previously removed from the ballot in Ohio and Illinois after allegedly being deemed unqualified as an independent candidate, citing mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents.

Now, his lawyers have filed an emergency motion in Ohio alleging that it is LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against the petition and it doesn’t violate Ohio law, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, Ohio secretary of state Frank LaRose previously said: “A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honoured, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition.

“There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”

US media reports previously suggested that GOP operatives are helping to secure West’s place on the ballot in a number of states, which could potentially take votes away from Biden.