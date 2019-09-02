Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service cover Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’

They put a gospel spin on Travis and Drake's mega-hit

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service band and choir covered Travis Scott‘s ‘Sicko Mode’ at their latest gathering in California over the weekend – watch footage of the cover below.

Sunday Service took place in Watts, California yesterday (September 1) to provide its usual mix of live song and prayer, with Brad Pitt leading the guestlist at this week’s exclusive event.

During yesterday’s service, West and his band put a gospel spin on Scott’s August 2018 hit ‘Sicko Mode’, which also featured Drake and Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee. The below clip, filmed by West’s wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram, sees the choir interpolating Drake’s “had me out like a light” lyric. Watch the clip below.

This isn’t the first time that the Sunday Service band and choir have branched into cover versions: back in July, they covered Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’ and ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

West appeared to confirm last week that he has recorded a Sunday Service album titled ‘Jesus Is King’.

A screenshot of a 12-strong tracklist for the record was shared by Kardashian along with a potential release date of September 27, sparking speculation that the follow-up to ‘Ye’ is now just a mere few weeks away from release.