Kanye West suspended from Clubhouse over anti-Semitism

Kanye West has been suspended from the social media site Clubhouse after making anti-Semitic comments during a chat with music manager Wack100 on the platform.

The rapper, now called Ye, suggested on Saturday (December 10) that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people, describing them as “just middlemen”.

Ye’s conversation with Wack100, who is managing director of rappers including The Game and Blueface, was terminated after approximately 56 minutes.

Advertisement

Clubhouse confirmed the rapper and entrepreneur’s suspension during a statement provided to The Wrap.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies,” the statement read. “We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

West, who charged fans $20 (£16) for entrance to the Clubhouse Q&A, also continued his ongoing rampage against Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of talent management agency Endeavour, against whom he previously wrote anti-Semitic comments about.

In October, Ye’s Instagram was again suspended after he made anti-Semitic comments about Emmanuel alongside a graphic post-lynching photo of civil rights icon Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was tortured and lynched in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman.

Elsewhere in the Clubhouse conversation Ye discussed some of the latest controversy surrounding him, including Adidas ending its fashion partnership with him.

Advertisement

As The Wrap notes, you can listen to most of the full conversation below, though there are inaccuracies in the YouTube channel’s description of the video.

The Wrap added that it was unable to reach West for comment and Wack100 didn’t immediately respond to the publication’s request for comment. West has not commented publicly on his Clubhouse suspension.

In related news, West was last week banned from Instagram again after sharing a clip of a new song called ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’.

The song, West’s first original release since ‘Donda 2’ dropped in February, samples the 1973 Donny Hathaway song of the same time, which has been adopted in the past as a civil rights anthem. He first performed it as a freestyle a capella rap on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s talk show Infowars.

In the Infowars interview Ye denied the existence of the Holocaust, praised Hitler, and denied that Hitler killed six million Jews – read more about that here.

Earlier this month the rapper Tweeted an image containing a swastika inside a Star of David: a move that Elon Musk ruled violated the platform’s policies “against incitement to violence”. West’s account was then suspended.

West has repeatedly denied that his comments are racist including saying that he doesn’t believe in the term “anti-Semitism” because he claims that it’s “not factual”.

However he later offered some sort of apology in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying: “I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’… I feel like I caused hurt and confusion”.