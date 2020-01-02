Kanye West “takes offence” after Drake questions whether he’ll make “secular” music again

Kanye West has responded after Drake questioned whether the rapper would ever make “secular” music again.

Drake recently took part in a wide-ranging interview with Rap Radar, during which he spoke about his beef with Pusha T and discussed West’s path into non-secular music.

“God bless him on his new journey, but I don’t even know if he’s ever going to make secular music again or not… I don’t know,” Drake said. “If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again. I guess that’s what it is. I’m always down.”

West took issue with Drake’s use of the word “secular” and discussed it at his latest Sunday Service session, held on LA’s Skid Row. “I take offence when somebody call me secular,” he said. “Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes, y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painting it silver, y’all can call that what y’all want.

“But don’t call me secular ’cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted.”

You can watch footage of West’s speech above now.

Meanwhile, at the same event, West said Sunday Service had saved his life . “A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” he told the crowd. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

He also referenced the controversy surrounding T.I.’s recent admission that he takes his daughter to a gynaecologist to check she is still a virgin. “They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God-approved,” he said.