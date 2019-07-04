Kanye West teams up with Charlie Wilson on new track ‘Brothers’

Here's the latest from Ye.

Kanye West has teamed up with Charlie Wilson for ‘Brothers’ – a new track which premiered on US telly last night.

A snippet of the track featured in the latest episode of ‘Tales’, an anthology series created for BET by writer Irv Gotti.

The full track can be heard below, after Gotti posted it on his Instagram and explained how Kanye became involved.

He wrote: “There is a lot of speculation right now on who is Kanye West rapping about on the song brothers. So here is the song. That BET cut off because of there way of airing episodes. But it was always meant for the audience to hear the whole record. Listen. And decide for your self if you think Kanye is rapping about Jay Z or Virgil. Both Ye’s Brothers. And also let me know if you liked the episode and song. We did it for yall. My hip hop culture.”

The latest collaboration between West and Wilson comes after they previously joined forces on the song ‘No Mistakes,’ which featured Kid Cudi and was included on West’s most recent album ‘ye’.

‘Brothers’ is West’s first release since ‘Ye’, though he has appeared on many other songs as a guest, including ‘Puppet’ by Tyler, the Creator, ‘Mixed Personalities’ by YNW Melly and ‘I Love It’ by Lil Pump. West recently previewed another new song, ‘Water’, at his Sunday Service performance at Coachella.