Kanye West teams up with Chick-Fil-A to provide 300 thousand meals during coronavirus

Kanye West has reportedly provided 300,000 meals for vulnerable people in Los Angeles, after teaming up with Chick-fil-A during the coronavirus pandemic.

As XXL reports, Kanye and the US fast-food franchise have provided around 11,000 meals a day since March in L.A to help those in need.

The meals were subsequently distributed by Los Angeles’ Dream Center, a nonprofit Christian organisation.

Outlining Kanye’s help, Dream Center founder Matthew Barnett said: “The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.

“I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality.This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

Kanye’s association with Chick Fil-A is well documented, having referenced the fast food chain on 2019’s ‘Closed on Sunday’.



But Chick Fil-A has previously faced controversy for its opposition to same-sex marriage, including donations to campaign groups.

In November 2019, the chain stopped the donations and said it would now focus on education, homelessness and hunger.

Last week, Kanye West also confirmed he is backing Donald Trump in the 2020 US election.