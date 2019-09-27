Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ album will finally be released on Sunday

The rapper previewed the record for fans in Detroit on Friday night (September 27)

Kanye West‘s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ will finally be released on Sunday (September 29), according to Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper previewed the record for fans at an event called ‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ earlier tonight (September 27).

However, the record failed to materialise after the event as fans thought it would. Kardashian West later confirmed on her Instagram story that the release date had been pushed back by two days. “Kanye’s doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday,” she wrote. “He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to mixes.”

‘Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience’ featured a screening of a film that is called Jesus Is Lord, followed by a playback of the album. According to Kardashian West’s Instagram story, the film will be showing in iMAX cinemas in October.

The last-minute event was booked on the day, according to a spokesperson for the venue. “We just found out about it, actually,” they told Rolling Stone. “We usually don’t [book any events day-of], but it’s Kanye West, he can get away with anything.”

The ‘Jesus Is King’ event followed West’s Sunday Service at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. The setlist at that show was made up entirely of previously released songs and covers.

Rumours in the days before the album’s release date had suggested ‘Jesus Is King’ would not be released on September 27. New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli tweeted earlier in the week: “It’s Kanye, so who knows but we’re hearing from many industry people that ‘Jesus Is King’ is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen.”