Kanye West tells David Letterman: “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters”

He also admitted to having never voted.

Kanye West has revealed in a new interview that he feels like “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters”

West will appear as a guest on an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s new talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Due to air on Netflix at the end of the month (May 31), the interview took place earlier this year in Los Angeles.

After reports first emerged back in January about West’s possible appearance in season two, a new trailer for the upcoming season confirmed the news that the rapper would be interviewed by Letterman on the show.

While the interview between West and Letterman is yet to be released, the Daily Beast claims to have seen it and has revealed a few takeaways from the episode.

Reportedly the pair discuss topics that include the #MeToo movement and Donald Trump, and there’s even some high-quality footage from West’s Sunday Service events featured.

“This is like my thing with Trump,” West reportedly says, bringing the President into the conversation unprompted by the chat show legend. “We don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel.” He is also said to double down on the fact that to him wearing a Make America Great Again hat is more about breaking stigmas than it is about Trump.

Reportedly Letterman then tries to ask West about Trump’s support of voter-suppression efforts but to avail. The ‘Stronger’ rapper apparently ignores the question and instead talks about Trump supporters who are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.” He is then said to ask Letterman, “Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?” After which Letterman asks West who does most of the bullying in America, to which he replies: “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

There is also said to be a moment where the chat show host asks if West voted for Trump, and Kanye says, “I’ve never voted in my life.” Letterman’s response: “Then you don’t have a say in this.”

The Kanye West episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will air on Netflix on May 31.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have revealed the name of their fourth child, a son born by surrogate on May 10 2019.

Joining other children, North, Saint and Chicago, the A-list couple have elected to name their second son Psalm. Kim revealed the name on Twitter, sharing a text from Kanye with a picture of their sleeping baby.