Kanye West ties with Eminem for having the most consecutive number one albums

The pair have nine consecutive no.1 albums.

Kanye West has equalled Eminem’s record for having the most consecutive number 1 albums in the US.

West’s latest, ‘Jesus Is King’ debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last week and makes it his ninth consecutive number 1 album. Eminem’s run stretches from his release of ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ in 2000 to last year’s surprise release, ‘Kamikaze’.

According to Billboard, ‘Jesus Is King’ earned 264,000 album equivalent units in America, with 109,000 on those being traditional album sales and 151,000 from streaming. A further 3000 came from “track equivalent units.”

In a wide-reaching interview with Zane Lowe that went live last month (October 24), West revealed that a second album, ‘Jesus is Born’ will be released this Christmas. West also opened up about his recent conversation to Christianity in the interview.

West said: “Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” he said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

Reviewing Kanye’s latest album, NME said: “Like many great rock stars before him, Kanye West has cranked up God’s jukebox. ‘Jesus Is King’ lacks his trademark goofball sense of humour, but that’s partly compensated for with warmth and hope for the future.”