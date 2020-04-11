Kanye West to host virtual Sunday Service session for Easter

Kanye West is hosting a virtual Sunday Service this Easter, in conjunction with a Miami-based church.

The rapper began holding the gospel gatherings on the first Sunday of 2019. Last Easter, he held a special edition of the events at Coachella, which fell on Easter Sunday.

This year, West will bring Sunday Service online alongside the VOUS Church in Miami, whose lead pastor is Rich Wilkerson Jr. The priest was the officiator at West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

“Exclusive pre-recorded content” from the rapper and his Sunday Service Choir will be available to watch on the church’s website and social media channels. The Sunday Service content will begin at 8am EDT (1pm BST), with the last session due to begin at 10pm EDT (3am BST). You can watch the services here.

Last year, the Sunday Service Choir released its debut album, ‘Jesus Is Born’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Whether you believe in a higher being or have any interest in gospel music is not essential in appreciating ‘Jesus Is Born’. In fact, in keeping with West’s mission to spread the word of his god, the album could spark a more open-minded attitude to the genre among secular music fans.”

Meanwhile, West recently discussed the backlash he received for supporting Donald Trump, saying it reminded him of being racially profiled. “It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something.

“‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”