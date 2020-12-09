Kanye West to produce Pusha T’s forthcoming record

Pusha T has announced regular collaborator Kanye West will be a producer on his forthcoming album.

During a conversation with manager Steven Victor on Instagram Live, Pusha T said both Ye and production duo The Neptunes had been enlisted for the LP.

“To be honest with y’all, I haven’t put any features on the album yet,” the rapper said.

“They wanna know about production,” Victor replied, “They don’t care about the features.”

The rapper’s album is yet to be titled or given a release date.

West featured on Pusha T’s previous album, ‘Daytona’, in addition to producing it, with the record released through G.O.O.D., of which West is founder and Pusha T is president.

“Being president of G.O.O.D. Music is a job that to me goes hand-in-hand with having relationships with the artists on [the] G.O.O.D. [roster] – which I already have – and just giving my opinion, and basically trying to oversee the releases,” Pusha T told NME around the time of the album’s release.

“So to me it’s not that hard – it’s just what we already do.”

While King Push hasn’t released any new music this year, he did feature on the Black Thought track ‘Good Morning’, alongside Killer Mike and Swizz Beatz.