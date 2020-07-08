Kanye West to run for president under ‘The Birthday Party’, will make Elon Musk “head of our space program”

Kanye West has said that he is running for US president under “The Birthday Party”, and will make Elon Musk the “head of our space program” should he win.

Taking to Twitter on Independence Day in the US (July 4), the rapper wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” He added the hashtag “#2020VISION“.

In a new interview with Forbes, West doubled down on his intentions to run for office as a third-party candidate in 2020. “I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” he told the publication.

Advertisement

He went on to name his wife Kim Kardashian-West and Elon Musk as his advisors, with whom he had “been talking about this for years”. West’s also settled on Michelle Tidbal, a preacher from Wyoming, as his running mate.

“I proposed to [Musk] to be the head of our space program,” he added. The SpaceX CEO previously tweeted to say that West had his “full support” in his presidential bid.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Asked why he’d decided on ‘The Birthday Party’, the rapper replied: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, West criticised Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he said.

“One of the main reasons I wore the red [MAGA] hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Advertisement

In the same feature, West revealed he’d contracted coronavirus in February and spoke against a COVID-19 vaccine. Describing his experiences with the virus, he said: “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”