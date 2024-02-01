Watch Kanye West surprise crowd with performance at Travis Scott show

Kanye West has surprised fans at the Orlando stop of Travis Scott‘s ‘Circus Maximus’ tour. Check out footage below

Hours before the concert, Scott tweeted: “ORLANDO TONIGHT IS GONNA BE SPECIAL!” sparking speculation about a special guest.

Some fans thought Drake would join the Texan on stage as the Canadian’s ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?’ tour kicks off in Florida this week. However, moments before his performance, a photo of West backstage sporting a Jason Voorhees-inspired mask surfaced.

When on stage, ‘College Dropout’ star West performed a medley of his greatest hits. Complex reported that Ye played ‘Runway’ and ‘All Of The Lights’ from his 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. He also delivered renditions of ‘The Life Of Pablo‘s ‘Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1’ and ‘Graduation‘s ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’.

Ty Dolla $ign was there to help bring ‘Fade’ and their latest single, ‘Vultures‘, to life. You can watch footage from his brief set below.

Kanye West performed “Runaway” at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus show in Orlando.🔥pic.twitter.com/tKglnGNOfw — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 1, 2024

Depois de cantar "Can't Tell Me Nothing", Kanye West começou a cantar "All of the Lights", sua música com Rihanna e Kid Cudi, no show do Travis Scott.pic.twitter.com/XyOJ2Ltizn — Rap World (@rapworldbr) February 1, 2024

FADE pic.twitter.com/cc9fm0F5By — DID KANYE WEST CRASH TRAVIS SCOTTS CONCERT TODAY? (@didjesusdrop) February 1, 2024

Kanye West performing Cant Tell Me Nothing pic.twitter.com/dmaQU9Iarf — VICARAGE (@Vicarage_) November 10, 2019

KANYE WEST PERFORMING FATHER STRETCH MY HANDS PT. 1 AT TRAVIS SCOTT’S CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R6UNDsyd00 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 1, 2024

Kanye West, Bump J and Ty Dolla $ign performing #VULTURES at CIRCUS MAXIMUS Orlando 🦅 pic.twitter.com/XSfyEQOdxo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 1, 2024

Scott told the Kia Center crowd: “I wouldn’t be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me. Make some noise for the greatest of all time.”

He sang Ye’s praises the last time they surprised fans on stage. Last year, Scott did the first ‘Circus Maximus’ show in Rome after his original ‘Utopia’ launch show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt fell apart due to “production issues”.

He brought the controversial rap juggernaut out and told the crowd: “There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

Travis Scott WELCOMES KANYE WEST TO UTOPIA IN ROME OMGG pic.twitter.com/Ni54si7Ytj — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 7, 2023

Scott will wrap up the ‘Circus Maximus’ tour on Monday February 5 in Louisville, Kentucky’s KFC Yum! Center. Visit here for tickets.

The excursion supported Scott’s fourth studio LP ‘Utopia‘, which was released last July. The record has been nominated for the Best Rap Album award at the 2024 Grammys. This year’s award ceremony will happen on Sunday (February 4). Check out all the nominees here.

In other news, the first volume from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s long-awaited joint project, ‘Vultures’, will be out this Friday (February 2). They will release two more instalments in March and April respectively.

The duo unveiled the tracklist earlier this week, including features from Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Future, James Blake, Lil Durk, and more. Have a look below.

KANYE WEST x TY DOLLA $IGN

¥$ VULTURES 💿

VOLUME 1 TRACKLIST 🚨FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 ▫️Everybody (feat. Charlie Wilson)

▫️Back To Me (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo)

▫️Fuk Sum (feat. Playboi Carti & Quavo)

▫️Time Moving Slow

▫️Beg Forgiveness (feat. Chris Brown)

▫️Do It (feat. YG)… pic.twitter.com/Gty9343gjK — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Travis Scott is set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards alongside Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and more. He has also collaborated with Playboi Carti (‘Backr00ms‘) and Kid Cudi (on his latest ‘INSANO’ album).