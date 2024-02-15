Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’ song removed from Spotify after complaint by Donna Summer’s estate

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s track ‘Good (Don’t Die)’ has been removed from Spotify following a complaint over an unauthorised Donna Summer sample by the late singer’s estate.

The song appears on the two rappers’ new collaborative album ‘Vultures 1’, which arrived last Saturday (February 10) and serves as the first part of a three-volume project.

Shortly after the record was released, Summer’s estate claimed that West had “asked permission” to use Summer’s 1977 classic ‘I Feel Love’ on the track, but said “he was denied”.

The message went on to allege that the artist had “changed the words, had someone re-sing it or used AI” to get the sample on ‘Vultures 1’. They claimed that this still constituted “copyright infringement”.

Now, ‘Good (Don’t Die)’ is unavailable to stream on Spotify after reportedly being removed from the platform yesterday (Wednesday, February 14), per Billboard. The song is still live on other digital services such as Apple Music and YouTube at the time of writing.

Back in December, it was revealed that West had used a Backstreet Boys sample on a ‘Vultures’ track called ‘Everybody’. The song was reportedly not cleared, however, and didn’t end up featuring on ‘Vultures 1’.

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne hit out at Ye over an unauthorised sample of Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’ on the cut ‘Carnival’. The Prince Of Darkness called West “an antisemite” who had “caused untold heartache to many”, adding: “I want no association with this man!”

Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon, said the rapper had “fucked with the wrong Jew this time” and claimed that he “represents hate”. It was reported that the Osbournes had sent a cease and desist to West.

The sample was subsequently removed and replaced with a sample of West’s song ‘Hell Of A Life’, which features a legally-cleared sample of ‘Iron Man’. Ye has since responded to Ozzy, claiming that the comments may not have come from the musician himself.

In late 2023, West spoke out about Nicki Minaj not permitting him to use her verse on his track ‘New Body’, which was meant to appear on one of the ‘Vultures’ albums.

In a two-star review of ‘Vultures 1’, NME said that the collection was “mired in misogyny” and “dogged by degrading lyrics and messy mixes”.

It added: “Such misogyny is hardly new in hip-hop – or either artists’ catalogues or the broader musical landscape in general – but that doesn’t make it any less detestable.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has denied claims that Taylor Swift got him kicked out of the 2024 Super Bowl, and said he’s “been far more helpful to her career” than “harmful”. He also spoke about name-checking the pop star on the ‘Vultures’ song ‘Carnival’.