Kanye West makes further anti-Semitic claims in unaired footage from Fox News interview

In newly revealed, unaired footage from Kanye West‘s recent Fox News interview, the rapper makes a string of anti-Semitic comments, attacks Planned Parenthood, and shares other inflammatory sentiments.

In the footage – obtained and shared by Vice – West describes Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger as a “known eugenics” [sic] who created the organisation with the Ku Klux Klan to “control the Jew population”. Sanger has long been criticised for allying herself with eugenicist organisations and sharing some of their views – which Planned Parenthood nowadays denounce as “objectionable and outmoded”.

West added: “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

In another part of the interview, while discussing Black people judging one another, West said: “Us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something.” He conceded that was a “bad example” that “people are going to get mad at”, and later requested the remark be edited out.

At one point in the footage, West complained about his children going to a school that celebrates Kwanzaa, saying he’d rather his kids “knew Hannukkah” as it would come with “financial engineering”. Here, West is likely referencing the false, archaic and anti-Semitic belief that Jewish people have control over world finances.

Elsewhere, West said that he “trust[s] Latinos” when he “work[s] with them”. He continues: “I them them more than… I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen.” Carlson did not query and West did not elaborate on who the rapper was referring to.

According to Vice, another section of the interview saw West claim that “professional actors” playing “fake children” had been “placed into [his] house to sexualise [his] kids”. The rapper also repeated claims he has previously made that Louis Vuitton “killed [his] best friend”, Virgil Abloh, who was working for the luxury fashion house when he died of cancer at the age of 41 last year.

In the version of West’s interview with Carlson that did make it to air, the rapper made bizarre comments about Lizzo losing weight, and discussed his decision to wear a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” during his recent Paris Fashion Week show. The stunt drew backlash from many of West’s peers in the music and fashion worlds. He responded to criticism by doubling down, calling Black Lives Matter movement a “scam”.

West has also had his social media accounts restricted after making posts on Instagram and Twitter which went against the platform’s guidelines. The rapper’s anti-Semitic comments on Twitter were roundly criticised by celebrities such as Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Antonoff, politicians including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and organisations such as the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance.